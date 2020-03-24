Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Canaccord Genuity

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

NYSE KL traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.33. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.62.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $412.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.47 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 40.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

