Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Lifted to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$67.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.53.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

TSE:KL traded up C$4.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$44.27. 1,512,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,877. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1 year low of C$25.67 and a 1 year high of C$67.87.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.17 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$544.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$541.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.6500001 EPS for the current year.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.