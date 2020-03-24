Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Announces $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.317 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

Kite Realty Group Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Kite Realty Group Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 2,116.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.9%.

NYSE KRG opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.22. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $19.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $808.33 million, a P/E ratio of -902.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $75.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

KRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

In other news, CFO R Fear Heath acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $97,080.00. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

