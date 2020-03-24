Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.86 Million

Brokerages expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to post sales of $71.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.14 million and the highest is $74.55 million. Kite Realty Group Trust posted sales of $83.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year sales of $290.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $283.73 million to $299.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $299.04 million, with estimates ranging from $289.37 million to $312.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $75.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Sandler O’Neill raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Compass Point raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.33 million, a P/E ratio of -902.00, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.51%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CFO R Fear Heath bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $97,080.00. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

