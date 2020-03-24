Kleros Trading Up 34.2% Over Last 7 Days (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Kleros has a market cap of $6.00 million and $35,249.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros token can now be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. Over the last week, Kleros has traded 34.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005586 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001943 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000153 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PIECoin (PIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 564,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,424,020 tokens. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

