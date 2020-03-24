Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Insider Sells $312,750.00 in Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $312,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of KOD traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.80. The stock had a trading volume of 355,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,245. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.23. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $82.75.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KOD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kodiak Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

