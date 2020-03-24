Komodo Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.60 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 24th. Komodo has a total market cap of $44.66 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00005694 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, BarterDEX, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last week, Komodo has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00484075 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00112511 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00080798 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002542 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002841 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000091 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 118,936,782 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bitbns, Crex24, HitBTC, Upbit, Binance, Bittrex, BarterDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

