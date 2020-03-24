Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research firms recently commented on KEP. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Korea Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

KEP stock opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.86. Korea Electric Power has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 1,110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 252.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 14,333 shares during the period. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

