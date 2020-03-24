Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CEO Gary D. Burnison Acquires 1,000 Shares

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CEO Gary D. Burnison bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $22,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,971 shares in the company, valued at $7,102,577.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of KFY stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.12. The stock had a trading volume of 556,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,038. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.46. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $48.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

