Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CFO Robert P. Rozek Acquires 2,500 Shares

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CFO Robert P. Rozek purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $56,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,454.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:KFY traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.12. 556,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,038. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.46. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $48.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 12.08%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KFY. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

