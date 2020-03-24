Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 1,700 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth $243,000. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period.

Shares of VIS traded up $6.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.45. 413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,045. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.85 and its 200-day moving average is $148.37. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $89.88 and a 1 year high of $160.63.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

