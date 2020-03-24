Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in AbbVie by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,751,000 after buying an additional 2,928,045 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,484,000 after buying an additional 4,490,046 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,940,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,494,000 after buying an additional 228,584 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,192,000 after buying an additional 79,374 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Insiders have bought a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded up $5.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,251,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,782,470. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $97.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.01 and its 200-day moving average is $83.11. The company has a market capitalization of $101.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

