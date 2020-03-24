Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,848,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,637,000 after buying an additional 3,399,608 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,767,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,310,000 after buying an additional 289,372 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,645,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,883,000.

Shares of SCHP stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.46. 5,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,921. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.93. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $59.86.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.