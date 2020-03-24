Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 47,182 Shares of Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,182 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Brookfield Property Reit worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 550.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Property Reit alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BPR shares. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Property Reit from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Brookfield Property Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brookfield Property Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

In related news, CFO Bryan K. Davis bought 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.67 per share, with a total value of $458,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPR traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,037,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a 1 year low of $15.79 and a 1 year high of $21.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.83%. This is an increase from Brookfield Property Reit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Brookfield Property Reit Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.