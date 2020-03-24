Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 359.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after acquiring an additional 97,843 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the third quarter valued at $4,480,000. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 174,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 36,207 shares in the last quarter. Value Partner Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the fourth quarter valued at $4,477,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 932,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,209,000 after acquiring an additional 26,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TD Securities upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A stock traded up $6.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.21 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.91 and its 200 day moving average is $118.45. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 1-year low of $80.14 and a 1-year high of $138.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29.

In other Liberty Broadband Corp Series A news, Director J David Wargo sold 57,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $5,412,682.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,938.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

