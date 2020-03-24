Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,774 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,051 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Foot Locker worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Foot Locker by 192.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 100,318 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 407.7% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,645 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 110.8% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 93.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,124,290 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $48,534,000 after purchasing an additional 543,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

FL stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.50. The company had a trading volume of 296,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,114,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $65.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.10.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.83%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Standpoint Research raised shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.56.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

