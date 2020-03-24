Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 70,582 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 205.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,102,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819,241 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,091,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,078 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,496,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,178,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,019,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.06. 3,549,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,776,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $160.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.