Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $4.11 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,111 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $4.72 on Tuesday, hitting $73.41. 13,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,659. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.32 and its 200 day moving average is $113.19. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.