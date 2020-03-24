Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,305 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,271,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,737,517,000 after acquiring an additional 305,737 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,491,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,225,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,238,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,215,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,701 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,730,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $793,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892,503 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,476,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,540,000 after purchasing an additional 209,827 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.99.

In other news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SLB traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $13.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,328,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,010,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.91. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

