Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XAR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 86,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

XAR traded up $4.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,344. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $60.27 and a twelve month high of $119.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.36.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.