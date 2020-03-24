Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,187 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 574.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 15,512 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,992 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $83,820,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,052,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,730,000 after acquiring an additional 286,820 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBTYK stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,602,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.57. Liberty Global PLC has a 1 year low of $14.63 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LBTYK. Evercore ISI began coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

