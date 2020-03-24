Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,179 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 17,546 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 689,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,581,027,000 after acquiring an additional 338,005 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.0% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. 59.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,186,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.55%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

