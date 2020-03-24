Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,250 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Nelson acquired 5,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $249,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $764,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WH traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.40. 3,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,977. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.18. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.66.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.19 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 7.60%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WH. Barclays reduced their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from to in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

