Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 1,697 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $15,821,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $4,041,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $2,700,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $454,000. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded up $11.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.34. 38,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,350,942. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $258.62.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total value of $264,134.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,906.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,144 shares of company stock worth $2,332,308 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. New Street Research upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.50.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

