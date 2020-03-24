Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 3,221 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,881 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 15,395,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $941,563,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,465,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $883,277,000 after buying an additional 847,313 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,427,842 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $636,724,000 after buying an additional 759,289 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,609,054 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $403,549,000 after buying an additional 118,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,739,851 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $350,475,000 after buying an additional 484,472 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.65.

Shares of TJX traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.38. 2,107,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,406,728. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.41 and its 200-day moving average is $58.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.59.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

