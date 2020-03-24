Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 4,298 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $5.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.86. 32,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,795,593. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

