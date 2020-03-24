Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 7,380 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 235.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $23.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.91. The stock had a trading volume of 895,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,951,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.66. The stock has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.87. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 69.53% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $378.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.81.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $23,326,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,938 shares of company stock worth $121,050,177. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

