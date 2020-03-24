Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 9,071 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 379.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 303.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Iqvia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iqvia stock traded up $10.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.78. 173,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $169.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.71, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.87.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iqvia news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 740,828 shares of company stock worth $121,469,155 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra upgraded Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Iqvia from $195.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.29.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

