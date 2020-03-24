Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 17,916 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,057 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,916 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 188.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,345,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,663,000 after purchasing an additional 879,482 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,812 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 80,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.0% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 153,448 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,575,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 192.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MU shares. Raymond James raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Longbow Research lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.74.

Shares of MU traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.73. 4,659,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,427,640. The firm has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,300 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

