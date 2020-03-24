Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 29,573 Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,174 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 29,573 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Tapestry worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Tapestry by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tapestry by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,042 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TPR shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tapestry from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Tapestry from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.81.

Shares of TPR stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.99. The company had a trading volume of 814,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,759,091. Tapestry Inc has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $36.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tapestry Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

