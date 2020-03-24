Kraton (NYSE:KRA) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) had its price target dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Kraton from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Kraton from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

NYSE:KRA traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.96. 132,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,817. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.77. Kraton has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $38.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $192.09 million, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.66.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). Kraton had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $408.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraton will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraton by 48,153.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,811,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,621 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Kraton during the 4th quarter worth $17,745,000. Brenner West Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kraton by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brenner West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,858,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,127,000 after buying an additional 587,287 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Kraton by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 607,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after buying an additional 508,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kraton during the fourth quarter worth about $10,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

