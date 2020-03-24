Krensavage Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Krensavage Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 66,806 shares during the period. Biogen makes up 11.1% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Krensavage Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Biogen worth $32,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA raised its holdings in Biogen by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 185,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000,000 after purchasing an additional 21,326 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 82,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Biogen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 709,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,505,000 after buying an additional 14,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Biogen from $315.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $261.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.17.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $8.39 on Tuesday, hitting $277.59. 1,396,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,306,836. The company has a fifty day moving average of $315.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.83. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $374.99. The company has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 32.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biotechnology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.