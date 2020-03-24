Krensavage Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 339,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,880,000. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries accounts for about 10.2% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Krensavage Asset Management LLC owned 0.89% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TARO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

TARO stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.81. 5,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,112. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.58 and its 200-day moving average is $80.51. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $109.42. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $147.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.00 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Equities analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.