Krensavage Asset Management LLC Sells 261,361 Shares of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX)

Krensavage Asset Management LLC cut its stake in RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,628,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 261,361 shares during the period. RTI Surgical makes up approximately 3.4% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Krensavage Asset Management LLC owned about 4.92% of RTI Surgical worth $9,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 21,867 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 242.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 38,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,999 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in RTI Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in RTI Surgical by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTI Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RTIX traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 412,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,116. RTI Surgical Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $134.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.18.

RTIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of RTI Surgical from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RTI Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

RTI Surgical Company Profile

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

