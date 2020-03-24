Krensavage Asset Management LLC Sells 38,967 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Krensavage Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,967 shares during the period. McKesson comprises 12.0% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Krensavage Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of McKesson worth $35,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,797,000 after buying an additional 487,887 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in McKesson by 188.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 655,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,612,000 after acquiring an additional 428,224 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 916,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,814,000 after acquiring an additional 324,828 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in McKesson by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 524,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,529,000 after acquiring an additional 321,063 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in McKesson by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,597,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,968,000 after acquiring an additional 291,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $5.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,036,538. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.71 and a fifty-two week high of $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.53.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. McKesson’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.09%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $506,940.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,136.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,914.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,187 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,908 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday, January 19th. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group downgraded McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Guggenheim raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.09.

McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

