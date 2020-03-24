L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Citigroup

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential downside of 1.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LB. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays raised shares of L Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of L Brands to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. L Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Get L Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.67. L Brands has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $29.02.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that L Brands will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 3,863.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,000,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $894,945,000 after purchasing an additional 18,521,518 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $877,046,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,514,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $683,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745,624 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 5,516.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,959,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $400,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853,032 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,817,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.