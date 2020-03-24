L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) PT Lowered to $232.00

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $259.00 to $232.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LHX. Benchmark initiated coverage on L3Harris in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.41.

Shares of L3Harris stock traded up $8.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.26. 318,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,245. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.32 and a 200 day moving average of $205.50. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total transaction of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,530 shares of company stock valued at $27,148,116 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,588,000. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,173,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth about $269,716,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

