Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 1,762 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,110 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $21,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,575,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,306 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,248,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,395,272,000 after purchasing an additional 444,180 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,687,637 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,028,268,000 after purchasing an additional 549,281 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,997,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $541,878,000 after purchasing an additional 89,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,753,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $497,718,000 after purchasing an additional 29,718 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Argus boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $139.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.90.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $10.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.04. 123,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,171,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.09. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

