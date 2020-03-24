Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 50,535 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 700,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,535 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.19% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $39,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 125,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,024,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,765,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.24. The stock had a trading volume of 888,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894,212. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

