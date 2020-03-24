Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 55,023 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 652,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,023 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.95% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $35,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 51.8% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 29,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period.

XMLV traded up $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,105. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $31.91 and a twelve month high of $55.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.12.

