Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 7,446 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $23,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 50,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,711,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,016,000 after acquiring an additional 180,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CWB traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,367. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $39.81 and a 12 month high of $60.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.34.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

