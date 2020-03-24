Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,341 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $20,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Southern by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 93,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after buying an additional 48,268 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,570,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,648,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,746.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,827 shares of company stock worth $8,305,763 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $2.91 on Tuesday, reaching $46.14. 266,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,820,032. Southern Co has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.49 and a 200 day moving average of $62.88.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.74%.

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.35.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

