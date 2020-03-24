Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441,370 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $38,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 837,519 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $73,635,000 after buying an additional 215,788 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,775 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $24,279,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 160,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after buying an additional 110,594 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $595,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $6.51 on Tuesday, reaching $63.06. 5,057,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,973,182. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.28. The company has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.58. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush cut their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.56.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

