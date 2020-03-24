Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 22,113 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $26,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in United Technologies by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,233,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $184,697,000 after buying an additional 560,224 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 81,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,257,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in United Technologies by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in United Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 55,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in United Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UTX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

Shares of NYSE UTX traded up $8.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,590,955. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

