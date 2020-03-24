Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $20.66 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $20,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.93.

Shares of HON stock traded up $8.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.51. 132,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,866,777. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.35 and a 200 day moving average of $170.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The company has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

