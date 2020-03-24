Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $20.77 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,437 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $20,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,124 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 37,540 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 24,609 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $4,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT traded up $3.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.78. 233,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,662,158. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.24.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.13.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

