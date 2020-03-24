Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $23.69 Million Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 76.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,933 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $23,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000.

FTCS stock traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.95. 2,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,896. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.36. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $63.47.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

