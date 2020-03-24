Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $25.46 Million Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,226 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $25,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.95. The company had a trading volume of 595,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,783,484. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.85. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.39.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

