Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $31.73 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,812 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $31,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,188. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.10. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

