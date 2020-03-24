Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 633.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,428 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 2.28% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $27,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cabana LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

PKW traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,804. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.66. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $70.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.291 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

